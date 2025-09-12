Development chances increase for tropical wave in eastern Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave is emerging off the coast of Africa, with disorganized showers and storms developing in the eastern Atlantic.

Saharan dust has been preventing tropical development, but models indicate a potential gap in the dust next week that could allow the wave to develop further.

As of Friday morning, the area has a 40% chance of tropical development.

Meteorologists will be monitoring this wave closely through the weekend and into next week.

