Disabled car on interstate leads to drug bust in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a disabled car on the side of Interstate 4 Friday night led to the recovery of about 4 kilograms of MDMA and other drugs.

Deputies said they were called to the side of westbound I-4, mile marker 107, for a disabled car.

It was reported that the passenger, Carey Thomas Crownover, 30, from DeLand, was inside kicking the windshield, deputies said.

Deputies said they made contact with Crownover, and he kicked the deputy and began struggling as the deputy worked to take him into custody.

Investigators said they found 1,426 grams of MDMA, 1,016 grams of amphetamine, and 4 grams of ketamine with cannabis.

VSO said following a search warrant at Crownover’s home in DeLand, detectives found more drugs, including 2,516 grams MDMA, 363 grams cocaine, 1,000 grams psilocybin, 510 grams amphetamine, along with alprazolam, 2C, LSD, and cannabis.

Detectives said they also found 11 firearms, of which one was reported stolen in Lake County.

VSO said Crownover was charged with armed trafficking in MDMA, amphetamines, and cocaine, possession of psilocybin, LSD, and cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Crownover’s father, Carey David Crownover, who also lives at the same home, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

The car driver was also arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are possible pending further investigation.

