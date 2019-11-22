Disabled senior in Daytona Beach claims city's public transportation neglects wheelchair users

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A disabled senior in Daytona Beach is voicing her frustrations after claiming the city isn't accommodating wheelchair users in certain departments.
The city's leisure services department does activities and trips for those 55 and older, but its vans cannot accommodate people who use wheelchairs.
Activities are held every Wednesday at the Dickerson Center.
Stella Catherine Hamilton learned she wasn't going to be able to attend a trip to St. Augustine the center held in October because the van couldn't fit her wheelchair.
"Being retired, I should be able to enjoy all the different things," Hamilton said.
Hamilton, who suffers from diabetic neuropathy, went before the city commission Wednesday to ask to purchase vehicles that are more accessible for those who are handicapped.
"Life changes and as it changes you may be the person that needs to have this ability," said Hamilton.
The city manager will look into the price of vans Hamilton requested.
The center has planned a December trip to The Holy Land Experience theme park in Orlando. Hamilton hopes some changes will be in place by then so she can make the trip.
