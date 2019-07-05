Discarded fireworks in trash can cause house fire in Brevard County, firefighters say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Fireworks thrown away in an outdoor trash can ignited a house fire in Brevard County just after midnight after the Fourth of July, firefighters said.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said the fire damaged the exterior of the home around the garage as well as two vehicles, a fence and part of the attic.
Firefighters said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the home on Seabreeze Drive in Indialantic.
In total on the Fourth of July, the department said it responded to 323 total calls. That includes 13 vehicle collisions, two structure fires, five brush fires, one gas leak/odor and a few hundred medical emergencies, including a fireworks-related injury.
