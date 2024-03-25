Disney district board to name new leader; see who’s up for the job

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which oversees The Walt Disney Co.’s land in Florida, will vote on a new leader next week.

The district’s board on March 27 will consider naming Stephanie Kopelousos as district administrator. Kopelousos would take over the role after the departure of Glen Gilzean, who was named Orange County Supervisor of Elections earlier in March.

Kopelousos — who was recommended by DeSantis for the administrator role — currently is director of legislative and intergovernment affairs for the governor. She previously was secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation and county manager of Clay County in Florida.

SEE: Civil unrest, gang violence in Haiti

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

DeSantis signs bill restricting social media access for minors in Florida Florida will have one of the country’s most restrictive social media bans for minors. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group