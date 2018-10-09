  • Disney employees, former military officer among those arrested in Polk County child sex sting

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County deputies arrested 13 Central Florida men, including six from Orlando, in an undercover operation targeting suspected child predators.

    Undercover detectives conducted the six-day operation where they posed as underage children on social media platforms and online dating sites.

    The men thought they were going to meet children between the ages of 13 and 14, but instead, they were arrested, deputies said.

    "These people thought they were showing up to have sex with children," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. 

    Judd said the suspects include two Disney employees.

    Both worked in food services--one at a resort, and one at a restaurant.

    The other suspects included a man who was already awaiting trial in Seminole County on charges of obscene communication with a minor. 

    Another suspect is a former military police officer who was previously convicted for molesting a child.
     

