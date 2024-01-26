Disney Imagineer to be honored by National Inventors Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — An inventor for Disney is being honored by the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Lanny Smoot started working at Disney 25 years ago.

His inventions include the extendable lightsaber that was used at the now-closed “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel.

The only other Disney employee to be inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame was Walt Disney himself.

