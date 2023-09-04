Disney to make changes to lawsuit filed against Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is ready to make changes to a federal lawsuit filed against Florida.

In the original lawsuit, Disney alleged the state retaliated after they opposed the governor’s Parental Rights in Education Bill.

That lawsuit also dealt with Disney’s development agreements.

However, Disney now wants the lawsuit to focus only on the retaliation question.

On Friday, a judge said Disney could make changes and re-file the motion.

