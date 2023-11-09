Disney reports weaker revenue at Walt Disney World during quarterly earnings report

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney reported some good news, and some bad news, Thursday during its fourth-quarter earnings report.

Profits from Disney theme parks and the cruise division increased 30% over last year.

That was the good news.

Read: Man accused of recording child in Walt Disney World resort bathroom

However, the bad news included the parks in Central Florida.

The company said revenue for Walt Disney World was weaker.

Read: Experts say these are the best days to visit Walt Disney World this year

Disney announced it would slash expenses by another 2 billion but said there are no plans for any more layoffs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group