Disney+ will offer a new ad-free bundle this fall; here are the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tired of ads or looking for a cheaper ads-included plan? This might spark your interest.

Disney+ recently announced that U.S. subscribers will have access to a new plan.

Starting in September, a new bundle plan of Disney+ Premium and Hulu ( ad-free) will be available.

The U.S. is one of many seeing changes on Disney+ plans; Europe and Canada subscribers will have access to a new ad-supported Disney+ plan beginning Nov. 1.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value,” said Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment.

The streaming company will be dividing its plans into tiers for the European and Canadian markets.

Those that already have a subscription in Europe and Canada will remain in a tier Premium plan and will see a price increase on their subscription in December unless they switch to a lower-tier plan.

The U.S. will also see an increase in the price of subscriptions and bundles.

Beginning Oct. 12, subscription prices will change in the following plans:

Disney+ with Ads

Hulu with ad-free

ESPN+ with Ads

Bundle Disney+ and Hulu ad-free

Bundle Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with Ads

The prices range from $7.99 to $19.99 for the plans described above.

For more information on all the plans available, you can click here.

