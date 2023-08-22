Disney World to bring back parking trams to EPCOT, Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A popular feature at Wald Disney World is making its return.

Disney says its parking tram service will return next month to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios.

The trams have been out of service since the parks reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic closures.

The trams at Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom returned sooner.

The return of the trams means all of Walt Disney World’s parks will once again have the shuttles.

