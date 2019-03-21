Dispensary readies for influx of business after smokable medical marijuana becomes legal

ORLANDO, Fla. - One dispensary in Orange County is preparing for a boom in business after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill making it legal to smoke medical marijuana with a cannabis card in the state of Florida on Tuesday.
Instead of oil that comes in a cartridge or bottle, Trulieve in now selling marijuana flowers with about 17 to 30 percent THC.
One customer at Trulieve told Channel 9 that the medication has changed his life and he's ecstatic to change his treatment plan from pills to pot.
"I've just been laboring for over 20 years of my life," said David Coffey. "I've got a bad back (and) a bad neck you know."
Coffey said the narcotics he was prescribed in the past turned him into a zombie.
"I've got eight kids and I want to be there readily available for them to play with them and have fun," said Coffey. "Not sit on the couch and drool cereal milk down my chin."
Trulieve is now selling marijuana flowers, but there's a bit of a process before customers can purchase them. A doctor must sign off on it for a potential customer to be able to obtain them.
At a price ranging from $33 to $53 per container, Coffey believes this will becomes the dispensary's top selling products.
"It's mellower, it's nicer, it's natural."
