  • Dispute between vehicles' occupants leads to shootout near Lake Nona, deputies say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after they said a dispute between people in two vehicles led to a shootout Thursday afternoon.

    Deputies were called out to the 10000 block of Narcoossee Road just before 3 p.m. on reports of shots fired. 

    Upon arrival, officials learned that there was an argument between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot with shots being fired.

    A bullet struck one of the area businesses, but no one was injured. 

    The incident remains under investigation. 

     

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes known. 

