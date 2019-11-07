Dispute between vehicles' occupants leads to shootout near Lake Nona, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after they said a dispute between people in two vehicles led to a shootout Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were called out to the 10000 block of Narcoossee Road just before 3 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officials learned that there was an argument between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot with shots being fired.
A bullet struck one of the area businesses, but no one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes known.
