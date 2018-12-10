  • Dive team searches Orange County lake for gun used in shooting

    By: Jason Kelly , Karen Parks

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team searched a lake Monday afternoon for a gun used in a shooting last month, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they spent several hours searching Lake Stanley, near Silver Star and North Apopka Vineland roads.

    Investigators would not say if they found the gun, which they said a person used to shoot a relative during an argument.

    The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

    No other details were given.

