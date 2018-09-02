Dive teams search for man who fled from deputies near Top Golf

ORLANDO, Fla. - Search crews are looking for a man who Orange County deputies said ran away from them and tried to hide in a lake.
Dive teams have been searching the area behind Top Golf on Universal Boulevard near the Convention Center since around 2 a.m.
Deputies were checking out a suspicious vehicle near the wooded area behind Top Golf, which had two men in their 30s inside.
Both men smelled of “illegal narcotics,” deputies said.
Deputies arrested the driver without incident, but the passenger ran from deputies into a nearby lake, officials said.
Deputies pleaded with the man to come to shore, but he did not.
Authorities have not identified the men who were in the car.
