0 Divers continue to search for swimmer who never resurfaced from Windermere lake

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A dive team continued their search Monday for a man who went underwater while swimming and never resurfaced from a Windermere lake, officials said.

A 37-year-old man and several others jumped from a boat Sunday afternoon to swim in Lake Down in about 18 feet of water, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

While others swam back to the boat safely, the man shouted for help, then disappeared underwater, deputies said.

“We were originally just riding around, taking a tour, and then got news of what happened, so, we stopped our tour and started searching like down with them, just trying to find anything, really,” witness Austin Batten said.

Deputies and Windermere police officers arrived at Lake Down around 5 p.m. after they received a 911 to report the man had possibly drowned.

“Everybody on the boat said he’s an experienced swimmer, that they go to the Keys together, that he’s actually the person that they swim with that goes down and sets the buoys for the fishing expeditions,” Lt. Ken Taylor with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple crews began searching the lake for the man.

Taylor said rescue efforts began with the fire department until about 7:30 p.m., and then the Sheriff’s Office switched to a recovery effort.

“The people on the boat seem to think he had some type of medical problem at the time, because they said he’s such a strong swimmer that maybe he had a cramp or some other type of medical issue that we didn’t know about,” Taylor said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

