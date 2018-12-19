DNA leads to arrest of serial robbery, shooting suspect in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A suspect wanted in connection with a string of robberies in west Orange County in April was arrested Wednesday, according to officials with the Winter Garden Police Department.
Officers said Calvin Love was identified after DNA evidence matched him to a sample found at a crime scene.
Police issued an arrest warrant after a string of violent crimes in west Orange County including robbery, shooting and carjacking.
On April 2, the wanted suspect shot a man twice outside of a SunTrust bank after demanding money, according to a report.
He then took off to a nearby 7-Eleven and attempted to seal a van, than later carjacked a woman outside of a Walgreens, according to Winter Garden police.
Officers said Love is being questioned in connection on those incidents by deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
