‘Do not approach’: Law enforcement searching for man who ran from deputies in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County said they are looking for a man who fled law enforcement early Monday.

Officials said residents near Country Road 673 and Highway 301 in Webster may see a heavy law enforcement presence.

Deputies said they are searching for 28-year-old Dorian Diaz, who they say ran from them on foot.

See: Flagler Playhouse destroyed in overnight fire

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt.

Deputies said “do not approach” Diaz, and if you see him call 911.

Read: Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group