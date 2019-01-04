Docs: Man filmed himself performing sexual act on young boy in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fl. - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he confessed to possessing child pornography videos on his phone.
An investigation into the behavior of 27-year-old William Jameson began when a woman told officials she observed a video on the phone of Jameson performing a sexual act on a young boy, according to Osceola County charging affidavits. The woman recognized the young boy in the video as the son of a friend.
Jameson had been friends with the woman who observed the video and the woman whose son he performed the sexual act on, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. The woman told officials Jameson had been trusted to frequently babysit the five kids the women had between them.
The woman recognized Jameson in the video due to a cut on his hand and a silver bracelet that he wore.
After being made aware of the information, authorities came in contact with Jameson where he agreed to speak to a detective.
After initially denying the accusations during interrogation, James later admitted to officials that he committed the act, according to Osceola County charging affidavits. He also admitted to taking salacious pictures of his 11-year-old female cousin in a two-piece bathing suit.
Jameson faces multiple counts of sexual battery, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He also faces one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.
