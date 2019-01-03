0 Doctors advise allergy sufferers to get vaccinated before heart of flu season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County doctors are reminding everyone there's still time to get your flu shot as we head into the heart of flu season.

But one thing that can be confusing for people is the symptoms, which in the beginning can mimic allergy symptoms.

Initially, the symptoms might remind you of the start of allergies or the common cold. It sneaks up on you with your standard symptoms such as coughing, running nose, and sneezing.

In Central Florida, resident and visitors have two things working against us.

"Tree pollens come out right about the same time,” said Dr. Michael Anderson. “So, the allergies will be on an upsurge right now and the same time the flu is starting to come around."

Most times, Anderson's patients walk in thinking they have one thing when that's not the case. It’s because the onset of both flu and allergies are coming out at the exact same time.

"Sometimes we have people that have both things going,” Anderson said. “They actually have allergies and then they get the flu at the same time."

Here's the difference - allergies linger but they will almost always get better with some type of allergy medicine. The flu will always be coupled with a fever.

Anderson said those who suffer from allergies already have a weakened immune system so it’s possible to be more vulnerable to getting the flu.

