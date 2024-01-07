Doctors are advising parents to watch out for children’s sleep schedule

LAKE NONA, Fla. — As school starts back up again, doctors warn parents that their children might not be getting enough sleep.

With the holiday season behind us and many children returning to school after winter break, Nemours KidsHealth advises parents to pay attention to their children’s moods.

Doctors said that when students don’t get enough sleep, they could have trouble paying attention, mood swings, behavior problems, and learning problems.

Read: Bipartisan proposal would help tech companies improve online safety for kids

According to the hospital, kids between the ages of 1 and 17 should sleep between 13 and 8 hours a day.

The hospital said that children who don’t sleep the necessary hours can:

Have trouble paying attention

Struggle with schoolwork

Be cranky, whiny, irritable or moody

Have behavior problems

Read: Join us for Family Fest at Dezerland Action Park January 27th!

Nemours KidsHealth is encouraging parents to create good sleeping habits for their children by:

Sticking to a regular bedtime routine.

Encourage older kids and teens to set a bedtime that allows for full hours of sleep.

Turn off all screens at least 1 hour before bedtime.

For more helpful tips, click here.

Read: Walt Disney World race weekend wraps up with Sunday’s marathon

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group