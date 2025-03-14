Doctors warn lack of sleep leads to mental damage in some Americans

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report shows that many Americans aren’t getting enough sleep.

Doctors warn that could hurt a person’s memory.

Sleep psychologists at the Cleveland Clinic say a lack of sleep can impact their short-term memory first.

It can then affect a person’s long-term memory and concentration.

Experts say it’s important for people to find out how much sleep they need to avoid damaging their memory.

Doctors recommend not forcing yourself to sleep. Instead, wait until you feel tired before going to bed.

