Documents reveal suspect in Deland deadly shooting had history of arrests at mobile home park

DELAND, Fla. — A man police believe is responsible for a deadly shooting is behind bars.

Officers tracked Edgar Martinez Hernandez down less than an hour after channel 9 saw officers knocking on doors at the Sha-De-Land mobile home park in Deland Saturday evening. He’s not facing charges for the murder yet but previous charges in the neighborhood helped officers put him in jail.

Martinez-Hernandez was prime suspect for Saturday morning’s deadly shooting after someone was shot and left for dead about half a mile away from the neighborhood, at the intersection of West Beresford and South Parsons Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

That victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet. After going door-to-door that evening with his picture that was snapped from a camera near the neighborhood – officers said they found the 22-year-old hiding in the backyard of a home less than half a mile from the mobile home park.

Police said he had a loaded gun on him. Officers arrested him without a fight. He’s now facing charges for possession of a weapon as a state felon.

Channel 9 dug into Martinez-Hernandez’ history. Court documents reveal he was arrested in February 2023 at the complex as well.

Employees at the mobile home park called the police on him for trespassing at a vacant unit. He was later also charged with for burglary and possession of crack cocaine.

Court documents show, back in 2020, officers saw him riding his bike half a mile away from the complex without proper reflectors. They arrested him for resisting arrest in that incident.

Channel 9 also reached out to the mobile home park to see if they can comment on either incident or whether they’ve had any other run-ins with Martinez. Employees were not immediately available for comment.

