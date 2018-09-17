  • Dog dies when flames engulf home near Orange City

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A dog died Monday afternoon in a burning home near Orange City, Volusia County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said they were called shortly before 2:15 p.m. to a home at 15th Street and Central Avenue. They said flames destroyed more than 60 percent of the home.

    No one was home when the home caught fire, officials said.

    It's unknown what caused the fire.

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
