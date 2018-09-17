Dog dies when flames engulf home near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A dog died Monday afternoon in a burning home near Orange City, Volusia County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called shortly before 2:15 p.m. to a home at 15th Street and Central Avenue. They said flames destroyed more than 60 percent of the home.
No one was home when the home caught fire, officials said.
It's unknown what caused the fire.
No other details were given.
One dog died in the fire. No people were home at the time pic.twitter.com/L3EpAbgfBD— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 17, 2018
The heat has been tough on the firefighters pic.twitter.com/08rh4UZAJE— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 17, 2018
More photos of the damage pic.twitter.com/20l7Qcd9hX— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 17, 2018
Crews on scene of an #OrangeCity house #fire credit: Volusia County Firefighters association pic.twitter.com/ubfsNPRyOg— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 17, 2018
