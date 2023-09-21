Driver injured, dog killed after truck slams into house in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Police say a dog died after a truck crashed into a home Thursday morning in Cocoa.

It happened along Hillcrest Drive just east of North Cocoa Boulevard shortly after 8 a.m.

At the crash site, Channel 9 saw obvious damage to the house and the pickup truck completely inside the structure.

Cocoa police said that a dog died after being run over by the truck.

City of Cocoa code enforcement officials hung a sign on the home declaring the building unsafe.

Pickup truck plows into Cocoa home (WFTV)

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Cocoa Police Department for more details about the extent of that person’s injuries and what led to the crash.

