Dog owner pleads not guilty after Volusia County boy mauled to death

DELAND, Fla. — One of the owners of the dogs that killed an 8-year-old boy in DeLand has pleaded not guilty.

The dogs’ owners, Brandy Hodil and Amanda Franco, are both facing felony tampering with evidence charges.

Investigators said the pair deleted Facebook messages with a neighbor about the dogs’ violent tendencies.

They are also accused of deleting specific messages about the dogs being lose the night 8-year-old Michael Millett was mauled to death in his neighborhood in January.

Michael Millett Michael Millett was killed by two dogs wile riding his bicycle on Jan. 13, 2025. (Source: Tiffani Connell)

Hodil entered her not guilty plea Thursday. Outside the courtroom, she told WFTV the charges are false and claimed the facts will come out in court.

The state attorney’s office said only Franco will be charged with a misdemeanor of owning a dog that was not previously declared dangerous but caused great bodily harm or death.

Thursday’s court appearance was the first time Michael’s mother, Tiffani Connell, was face to face with Hodil since the charges were announced.

“That’s how she’s reacted this whole time. There’s no empathy, there’s nothing,” Connell said.

Franco has not yet entered a plea.

Both Hodil and Franco are due back in court in two weeks.

