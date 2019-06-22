Dog walker finds man's body lying in drainage ditch, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A person walking their dog Saturday morning discovered the body of a man lying in a ditch in Titusville, police said.
The body was found at about 8:30 a.m. in the drainage ditch on South Street, north of Fox Lake Road, police said.
Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
The identity of the man is unknown.
