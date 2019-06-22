  • Dog walker finds man's body lying in drainage ditch, Titusville police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A person walking their dog Saturday morning discovered the body of a man lying in a ditch in Titusville, police said.

    The body was found at about 8:30 a.m. in the drainage ditch on South Street, north of Fox Lake Road, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Police said they are conducting a death investigation.

    The identity of the man is unknown.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

      

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories