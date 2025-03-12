MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing after a fire destroyed a home and killed two dogs that were inside.

The fire happened around 11:21 a.m. Tuesday on SE 22nd Lane in Silver Springs.

First responders found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home as they arrived.

Photos: Dogs found dead after fire destroys Silver Springs home, firefighters say

Dogs found dead after fire destroys Silver Springs home, firefighters say

Marion County firefighter crews from Anthony Station, Fort McCoy Station, Salt Springs Station, and Weirsdale Station worked together to battle the blaze.

Firefighters sadly found two dogs dead inside of the home once the fire was out.

A person inside the home was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the other occupants.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

