Double vision: Florida hunters capture second 17-foot python on same day

NAPLES, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it’s seeing double after hunters captured two huge Burmese pythons on the same day.
Related Headlines
The hunt is part of the state's program to remove the invasive snakes.
FWC officials said in a news release Wednesday that Python Action Team members captured two pythons that were each 17-feet, 9-inches in length.
Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps
Shortly after the agency posted pictures on Facebook of one snake caught by Kevin Reich at the Big Cypress National Preserve, his colleague, George Perkins, showed up at the Davie office with another catch.
Perkins' python was 121 pounds, which was 40 pounds heavier than the one Reich brought in.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced he's doubling the resources to remove the invasive species, which are destroying the natural food chain in Florida's Everglades.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Like WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook 👍🏻
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}