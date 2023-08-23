Downtown Arts District to create events space in unusual Orlando location with unique materials

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando plans to provide funds to a new events space for the Downtown Arts District — one that’s slated to be a bit unusual due to its location and construction materials.

Orlando’s Community Redevelopment Agency’s advisory board on Aug. 23 will consider a recommendation to provide $161,632 toward the costs of site preparation and metal work for the CityArts Courtyard, a proposed space that would be created in an alley to the north of the historic Rogers Kiene Building which CityArts calls home at 37-39 S. Magnolia Ave.

Dr. Paul Skomsky, a Downtown Arts District board member, told Orlando Business Journal the project is something the late Ford Kiene — former City Beverages CEO and a philanthropist for the arts who donated the building CityArts calls home — had spoken about, envisioning a courtyard as a potential use for the alley.

