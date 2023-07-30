Downtown Arts District to host soiree for young professionals

ORLANDO, Fla. — An exclusive annual young professionals art event will make its yearly debut in the City Beautiful.

Downtown Arts District announced the return of its program “Art After Dark” in mid-August.

The program allows young professionals to immerse in the Arts District through networking and arts engagement.

The 2023 Art After Dark will be on Aug 12 from 7 pm to 10 pm at City Arts Orlando.

Guests will get an immersive experience with music performances, a live DJ, live painting, art galleries, and henna artists.

Also, there will be light bites from local spots and beer tasting.

The event aims to introduce those ‘young at heart to the artistic atmosphere of the Downtown Arts District.

Tickets to the event are limited, and admission includes entertainment, food, and drinks.

See location of the event below:

