Downtown businesses prep watch parties, more for U.S. Marathon trials

Travis Smith, co-owner of Twelve Talons Beerworks, has decided to capitalize on the 2024 U.S. Team Trials Marathon in Orlando, which has a route going past his business on South Street on Feb. 3.

“With all the road closures, getting to us is tricky, but for those that can, we have an amazing view.”

The event — which will determine the runners who represent the U.S. at the Paris 2024 Olympics — will start at 10 a.m. and is expected to bring up to 100,000 spectators to Orlando.

