Downtown Kissimmee Puerto Rican parade draws many political candidates

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As the Puerto Rican community continues to grow in Central Florida, so too do politicians’ reliance on their votes.
For the first time, the Osceola County Puerto Rican parade snaked its way through downtown Kissimmee Sunday.
Some lawmakers, including Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Darren Soto, attended the parade.
Many attendees were supporters of Nelson, chanting “Don’t mess with Bill!”
But many marching in the parade were supporters of Gov. Rick Scott, who’s challenging Nelson for his senate seat.
That’s one example of how large a presence more than a dozen political candidates had at the parade, which represents an increasingly large voting block in Central Florida.
At the end of the celebration, Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez, plus several other local and state politicians, announced endorsements for Nelson.
Though Scott did not attend the parade, his director of Puerto Rican engagement, Wayne Liebnitzky, worked to connect with conservative Puerto Ricans at the parade.
Liebnitzky is challenging Soto in the midterm elections.
“Everybody thinks, ‘Well the Puerto Rican community, they're all Democrats, they vote for, you know, they don't vote for obstruction. They want freedom. Freedom is conservative and that's basically the message I want to explain,’” he said.
