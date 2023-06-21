Downtown Orlando to get new entertainment concept

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Velocity Esports, an arcade, esports and restaurant concept, plans to add a downtown Orlando location.

It has signed a 14,788-square-foot lease at 434 N. Orange Ave. in the ground level of the under-construction 16-story multi-use building Society Orlando.

Carey Jaffee and Justin McMahon of JLL represented Velocity Esports in the lease transaction, while Cabot L. Jaffee III of CBRE represented the building’s owner, Property Markets Group.

