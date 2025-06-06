Downtown Orlando nightclubs ask city to reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Four downtown nightclubs are asking Orlando leaders for permission to reopen.

They’re asking the city to waive its September rule that no nightclub can open within 300 feet of another.

The rule was implemented to control the number of nightclubs in downtown Orlando and the party atmosphere.

It’s been about six months since these clubs closed, so the owners are asking the city to extend its grace period for a few years so they can renovate and find new tenants.

