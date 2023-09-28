Downtown Orlando tower project gets new developer, destination dining concept

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A mixed-use tower planned to rise at 550 Mariposa St. in downtown Orlando has a new developer aiming to make a splashy entrance in the Central Florida market.

Masoud Shojaee, CEO and chairman for Miami-based Shoma Group, announced Sept. 26 that his company is now the developer for the project just south of Lake Eola, which previously had been pursued by New York-based Lexin Capital.

The 16-story high-rise with 17,160 square feet of retail space has been rebranded to 550 Shoma and now will include a new location for Shoma Bazaar, the group’s popular destination culinary concept that operates as an internationally inspired food hall experience.

