Dr. Phillips Charities breaks ground on new sustainable Office Building in Packing District

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dr. Phillips Charities has just broken ground on a new multi-story building in the Packing District.

The office will be located at the southeast corner of Princeton and Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials say the project will bring together philanthropy, sustainable design, and economic development, and reflects Dr. Phillips Charities’.

“We view this not simply as a construction project, but as a way to shape a place where commerce, culture, and community thrive together,” said Ken Robinson, President and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities. “Every step we take in the Packing District is strategic and with the intention to preserve history, foster opportunity, and honor the legacy of Dr. Phillips.”

Officials said the building will welcome a range of tenants, including companies and organizations helping shape the future of Orlando, whether through innovation, community engagement, sustainability, or economic growth

