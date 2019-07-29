0 Dr. Phillips Charities CEO Ken Robinson resigns from Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dr. Phillips Charities CEO Ken Robinson resigned from the board of directors at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Robinson raised questions about center leadership in his three-page resignation letter.

The arts center was named in Dr. Phillips’ honor after the charity gave $25 million to get the project going in 2006. Since that major donation, the charity has given an additional $10-million toward Steinmetz Hall, the second phase of the project. A 2007 contract granted Dr. Phillips Charities the naming rights to the building, but arts center officials recently wanted to sell superior naming rights to other parcels of the campus.

That dispute drove a wedge between the partnership. Robinson wrote his "continuation on the board would be unproductive and impractical under its current leadership and direction."

Robinson specifically mentioned Dr. Phillips Center CEO Kathy Ramsberger in his letter, noting that on multiple occasions, Ramsberger suggested she wanted to sell naming rights to the entire campus, but that their agreements did not allow her to do so.

Dr. Phillips Center spokesperson Lorri Shaban told us in a statement that the center secured two independent legal opinions in their favor regarding the naming rights issue, but at the request of the city and to avoid threatened litigation, they granted Dr. Phillips Charities expanded naming rights beyond the building at no additional investment.

Aside from the fight over naming rights, Robinson detailed his concern about the center’s finances. He noted a board-approved plan for the front plaza, which has not been publicly discussed, and is aimed at filling a funding gap, would require another $70 million in tourism tax dollars while only generating $200,000 in annual revenue.

Robinson also wrote that Phase 2, Steinmetz Hall, "is not complete and needs its own additional funding to fill cost overruns and fundraising shortfalls."

Shaban responded to that claim, stating that construction of Steinmetz Hall is currently on budget and on track to open in fall 2020 as planned. She says center leaders are monitoring two items impacting the budget – concrete and electrical costs – and will continue to do so as construction progresses.

Robinson’s letter also raised concerns about the now-stalled rate negotiations for local groups planning to perform at Steinmetz Hall. Last week, 9 Investigates spoke to leaders of the Orlando Ballet, Orlando Philharmonic and Opera Orlando who say they are not receiving the rates they expected based on the fact that the second phase of the project was being built specifically to house local performers. Those negotiations were just put on hold until the fall.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was unavailable to speak on camera Monday, but told 9 Investigates in a statement, “I respect Ken’s decision to leave the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center Board of Directors and wish him well. I am grateful for the leadership and generosity of Ken Robinson and the Dr. Phillips Charities and their role in bringing a world-class performing arts center to the City of Orlando."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings also sent a statement, saying, “I am sorry to see Ken Robinson leave the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center Board of Directors, because of what Dr. Phillips Charities has meant to the overall success of the facility. I remain encouraged that an amicable resolution can occur to maintain the engagement of Dr. Phillips Charities with the Performing Arts Center.”

