Drier air moves in, but rain chances remain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see a 40% chance of fast-moving showers on Tuesday.

Our area will be breezy and warm overall, with highs in the mid-80s.

The showers will be accompanied by northeast winds, with the strongest gusts near the coast.

High surf advisories and dangerous rip currents remain in effect at the beaches.

Conditions are expected to improve on Wednesday as the weather becomes drier.

However, a fall front moving in on Thursday and Friday will raise the chance of rain again.

Following the front, the weekend promises mostly sunny, drier, and cooler weather, with morning lows dipping into the 60s and highs reaching the low 80s.

