Driver accused of hitting moped rider, fleeing scene and removing license plate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County man is accused of crashing into a moped rider in Orange County and then fleeing the scene and removing the license plate from his car.

Troopers said Anthony Martin, 27, of St. Cloud, hit a moped driver who was trying to turn left from Orange Blossom Trail onto Americana Boulevard. Investigators said the moped rider turned into the direct path of Martin’s 2008 Nissan Altima, and that Martin was driving above the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Read: ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Avengers’ stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children, killed in crash

Investigators said Orange County deputies found Martin and his car, which had damage consistent with the crash, in a parking lot. Troopers arrested Martin on charges of failing to stop or remain at a crash involving serious injuries, and tampering with physical evidence for removing the license plate from his car.

Troopers are reminding driver that leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in property damage, injury or death is against the law.

Read: Teens killed after driver flips Jeep into fence during crash in Lake County, troopers say

If you are involved in a crash, troopers ask that you stay at the scene, call for help, and follow these steps:

1. Make sure you and any passengers are OK. Remain calm.

2. If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you leave your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area.

3. Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable.

Read: Recall alert: 97K Jeeps recalled over seat belt issue

4. If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver license, insurance and tag information from the other driver(s). Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.

5. Most importantly, always stay at the scene. Leaving the scene of a crash will only make matters worse. Staying at the scene will not only spare a driver significant legal penalties, but it may save a life.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group