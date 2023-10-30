Driver accused of pointing gun at off-duty state trooper with his family on Polk Parkway

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man is facing charges after he was accused of threatening an off-duty state trooper.

Investigators said the trooper was driving with his family on Polk Parkway on Sunday when another driver started speeding up and slowing down, yelling, and using hand gestures.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man even pointed a gun at the trooper.

Investigators tracked 32-year-old Matthew Reiter to his home at Auburndale.

They said they found several guns at the home.

Troopers said Reiter is facing several charges.

