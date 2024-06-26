Driver arrested in Orange County crash that killed a 71-year-old predestrian, according to troopers

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — An Oviedo man was arrested Tuesday for a crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Winter Garden back on May 8, 2023.

23-year-old Mitchell Stuart Engley was arrested on a warrant from Florida High Patrol with charges of vehicular homicide and battery on an emergency medical provider.

Engley was driving on Wild Blackberry trail in Winter Garden heading eastbound, where he failed to traverse a curve and struck 71-year-old Mohammad Moayer after running into a tree, mailbox, light pole and sign.

He later would continue and later struck a porch at the front of a house.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Police shoot man who shot at them at Melbourne apartment complex

Witnesses to the crash say Engley was traveling nearly 80 mph, which is way above the posted speed limit.

Moayer was pronounced dead at the scene, while Engley was transported to ORMC with serious injuries.

Engley was booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Read: Disney to replace Genie+ with Lightning Lane Multi Pass, announces return of holiday events

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group