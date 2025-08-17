Driver detained on State Road 408 for wrong-way driving and suspected DUI

ORLANDO, Fla. — On August 17, 2025, a driver was detained on State Road 408 in Central Florida for driving the wrong way and showing signs of alcohol impairment.

During a patrol, the trooper stopped a blue Hyundai heading west in the eastbound lanes of State Road 408.

According to FHP documents, the driver, James Michael Manning, ignored the emergency lights and sirens and kept driving.

After intercepting the vehicle, the trooper pursued the Hyundai to prevent a possible head-on collision. Manning eventually pulled over onto the left shoulder of the road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected a strong smell of an unknown alcoholic beverage and noted Manning’s glassy, bloodshot eyes. Manning was incoherent when asked if he was aware of driving the wrong way.

Manning cooperated with the trooper’s request to step out of the vehicle, but exhibited further signs of impairment, including his pants being undone as he exited the car.

Manning was taken to a DUI testing center but declined to give a breath sample despite being informed of implied consent.

Afterwards, he was brought to Orange County Jail and booked without any issues.

