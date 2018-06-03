Driver dies after fiery crash in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person and set a building on fire in Orange County on Saturday.
Troopers said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Washington Street.
The driver of an SUV lost control while traveling north on Kirkman Road and struck a tree before catching fire, troopers said.
The fire from the crash then spread to a nearby building that was nearly 25 percent involved before it was extinguished by firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue, officials said.
Investigations said the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been notified in addition to officials with the building and safety department.
FHP is investigation the cause of the crash and determine the identity of the victim.
