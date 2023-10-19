Child receives minor injuries from hitting car in Daytona Beach parking lot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A child received minor injuries Thursday afternoon after hitting a moving car in a parking lot, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened at South Atlantic Avenue near Poinsettia Road.

Investigators originally said that the child had been hit by a driver who fled the scene and that they were searching for that driver.

Police are now saying that the child struck the vehicle at an extremely low speed and that no criminal charges will be filed.

