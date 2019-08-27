  • Driver flees scene after crashing into Ocala apartment, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a driver of an SUV who crashed into a home Sunday then fled the scene, Ocala Fire Rescue said.

    Officials said the SUV was traveling on NW Third Street, then hit a curb, grazed a tree, drove through a fence and crashed into a home in the Laurel Parks apartments on 100 NW 23rd Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Fire Rescue crews said the red Ford Explorer was resting inside a unit. The residents were not injured, officials said.

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    The driver fled the scene, officials said.

    The apartment unit was deemed uninhabitable, Fire Rescue said.

     A description of the driver has not been released.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories