Driver flees scene after crashing into Ocala apartment, officials say

OCALA, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a driver of an SUV who crashed into a home Sunday then fled the scene, Ocala Fire Rescue said.
Officials said the SUV was traveling on NW Third Street, then hit a curb, grazed a tree, drove through a fence and crashed into a home in the Laurel Parks apartments on 100 NW 23rd Avenue.
Related Headlines
Fire Rescue crews said the red Ford Explorer was resting inside a unit. The residents were not injured, officials said.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
The driver fled the scene, officials said.
The apartment unit was deemed uninhabitable, Fire Rescue said.
A description of the driver has not been released.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}