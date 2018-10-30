  • Driver killed in wrong-way crash, Titusville police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a man Tuesday morning. 

    Police responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Avenue and Birch Street. 
     
    They said the victim was driving a white 2002 Cadillac DHS sedan north on Washington Avenue in the southbound lane. Meanwhile, a green 2005 Ford F150 truck, driven by Hector Rodriguez, 55, of Titusville was heading south on Washington Avenue.

    >>>Read more Brevard County news<<<

    The driver of the Cadillac crashed head-on into the pickup truck and died at the scene, police said.   

    Rodriquez was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    There were no other injuries.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories