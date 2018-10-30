Driver killed in wrong-way crash, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a man Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Avenue and Birch Street.
They said the victim was driving a white 2002 Cadillac DHS sedan north on Washington Avenue in the southbound lane. Meanwhile, a green 2005 Ford F150 truck, driven by Hector Rodriguez, 55, of Titusville was heading south on Washington Avenue.
>>>Read more Brevard County news<<<
The driver of the Cadillac crashed head-on into the pickup truck and died at the scene, police said.
Rodriquez was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no other injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}