Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and Spruce Creek Road, a vehicle crashed into a pole.

Read: Police: Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ at Ocala mall

Port Orange police say the woman driving the car died from her injuries.

Nobody else was in the vehicle, and no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Read: Ocala police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting at a Burger King

Port Orange police are asking anybody who witnessed the crash or who has information concerning the crash to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrew Mialki at 386-506-5849.

Read: 2 separate shootings leave one dead, one injured, Ocala police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group