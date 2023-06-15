Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash in St. Cloud Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the intersection of Friars Cove Road and Deer Run Road just before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

According to FHP, a 2018 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Friars Cove Road West of Deer Run Road when the driver lost control of the car and ran off the roadway.

The front of the civic collided with a tree. The driver, identified only as a 23-year-old man from St. Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report from FHP, he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers say they don’t yet know exactly what caused the driver to lose control of his car.

The crash remains under investigation.

