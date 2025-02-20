Driver leads deputies on high-speed chase that ends on Kennedy Space Center property

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after he’s accused of sending deputies in Brevard County on a high-speed chase.

Deputies said Tamparree Shelton was arrested on Monday.

Officials said he flew by deputies on the Beachline going nearly 100 mph.

Deputies said he refused to stop and eventually traveled onto Kennedy Space Center property.

Then, officers at the space center used stop sticks, ending the chase.

Deputies said they also found cocaine in his car.

